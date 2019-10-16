CrowdWiz (WIZ) Market Cap Achieves $46,179.00

CrowdWiz (CURRENCY:WIZ) traded up 27.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on October 16th. Over the last week, CrowdWiz has traded up 16.2% against the dollar. CrowdWiz has a market capitalization of $46,179.00 and approximately $22,525.00 worth of CrowdWiz was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CrowdWiz token can now be bought for $0.0132 or 0.00000165 BTC on popular exchanges including BTC-Alpha and HitBTC.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get CrowdWiz alerts:

Ontology (ONT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00007541 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00009653 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0516 or 0.00000645 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002405 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0124 or 0.00000154 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001980 BTC.

Force Protocol (FOR) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0273 or 0.00000341 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0510 or 0.00000637 BTC.

CrowdWiz Token Profile

CrowdWiz uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 14th, 2017. CrowdWiz’s total supply is 5,639,008 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,496,961 tokens. CrowdWiz’s official Twitter account is @Crowdwiz and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for CrowdWiz is /r/Crowdwiz_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for CrowdWiz is medium.com/@crowdwiz.io . The official website for CrowdWiz is crowdwiz.io

CrowdWiz Token Trading

CrowdWiz can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC and BTC-Alpha. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CrowdWiz directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CrowdWiz should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CrowdWiz using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for CrowdWiz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CrowdWiz and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.