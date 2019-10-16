Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Trims Stock Position in Nasdaq Inc (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lessened its holdings in Nasdaq Inc (NASDAQ:NDAQ) by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,920 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 450 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Nasdaq were worth $787,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NDAQ. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 444.4% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 588,135 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,561,000 after buying an additional 480,100 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 333.1% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 514,822 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,042,000 after buying an additional 395,962 shares during the period. Carlson Capital L P purchased a new position in shares of Nasdaq during the second quarter valued at approximately $21,523,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Nasdaq during the second quarter valued at approximately $19,933,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 1.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,624,390 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,214,087,000 after buying an additional 190,311 shares during the period. 76.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Lars Ottersgard sold 4,861 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.14, for a total transaction of $481,919.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Ann M. Dennison sold 5,496 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.55, for a total transaction of $530,638.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,801 shares of company stock valued at $1,158,532 in the last ninety days. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on NDAQ shares. Deutsche Bank reduced their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $113.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $96.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $97.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Nasdaq in a research note on Monday, September 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $111.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Nasdaq from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $103.30.

Shares of NDAQ stock opened at $97.92 on Wednesday. Nasdaq Inc has a one year low of $75.49 and a one year high of $105.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $99.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $95.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.64.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.03. Nasdaq had a net margin of 12.86% and a return on equity of 14.68%. The firm had revenue of $665.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $629.06 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.18 earnings per share. Nasdaq’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Nasdaq Inc will post 4.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th were given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 12th. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.84%.

Nasdaq Company Profile

Nasdaq, Inc provides trading, clearing, marketplace technology, regulatory, securities listing, information, and public and private company services worldwide. The company's Market Services segment offers equity derivative trading and clearing; cash equity trading; fixed income and commodities trading and clearing; and trade management services.

