Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Sells 970 Shares of Jabil Inc (NYSE:JBL)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. cut its stake in shares of Jabil Inc (NYSE:JBL) by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,440 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 970 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Jabil were worth $731,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of JBL. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI bought a new position in Jabil during the second quarter worth $28,000. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Jabil by 1,804.5% during the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,276 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,209 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in Jabil by 57.1% during the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,238 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Jabil during the second quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Doyle Wealth Management bought a new position in Jabil during the second quarter worth $93,000. 88.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Jabil from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Argus raised their price objective on shares of Jabil from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Jabil from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, June 19th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Jabil from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Jabil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.22.

Jabil stock opened at $36.49 on Wednesday. Jabil Inc has a 1-year low of $21.49 and a 1-year high of $36.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $32.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 24th. The technology company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $6.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.63 billion. Jabil had a net margin of 1.14% and a return on equity of 15.90%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Jabil Inc will post 2.49 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Thomas A. Sansone sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.25, for a total value of $2,493,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 192,988 shares in the company, valued at $6,416,851. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Courtney J. Ryan sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $320,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 307,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,837,216. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 144,100 shares of company stock valued at $4,845,478. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Jabil Inc provides electronic manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. It offers electronics design, production, and product management services. The company provides electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

