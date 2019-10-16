Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Purchases 928 Shares of Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) by 15.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,793 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 928 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Celanese were worth $831,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CE. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new position in shares of Celanese during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Celanese by 75.3% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 256 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its position in shares of Celanese by 112.4% during the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 480 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Doyle Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Celanese during the second quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Celanese by 31.3% during the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 524 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.18% of the company’s stock.

CE stock opened at $122.04 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $119.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $108.79. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. Celanese Co. has a 1-year low of $82.91 and a 1-year high of $127.15. The stock has a market cap of $15.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.36.

Celanese (NYSE:CE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 22nd. The basic materials company reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.02. Celanese had a return on equity of 38.56% and a net margin of 15.52%. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.90 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Celanese Co. will post 10.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine cut Celanese from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Citigroup set a $122.00 price objective on Celanese and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Celanese from $102.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Vertical Research cut Celanese from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on Celanese in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Celanese presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $119.11.

Celanese Company Profile

Celanese Corporation, a technology and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, and Acetyl Chain segments. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

