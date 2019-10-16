Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Has $676,000 Position in First American Financial Corp (NYSE:FAF)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. reduced its holdings in First American Financial Corp (NYSE:FAF) by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 11,460 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 390 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in First American Financial were worth $676,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new position in First American Financial during the second quarter worth about $41,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in First American Financial by 22.5% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,136 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the period. Weaver Consulting Group bought a new position in First American Financial during the first quarter worth about $69,000. Clarus Wealth Advisors bought a new position in First American Financial during the second quarter worth about $78,000. Finally, Doyle Wealth Management bought a new position in First American Financial during the second quarter worth about $153,000. 83.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE FAF opened at $59.41 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.97 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a 50 day moving average of $58.77 and a 200-day moving average of $56.01. First American Financial Corp has a 1-year low of $41.96 and a 1-year high of $60.48.

First American Financial (NYSE:FAF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The insurance provider reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. First American Financial had a net margin of 9.36% and a return on equity of 14.77%. The company’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.37 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that First American Financial Corp will post 5.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 9th were issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 6th. First American Financial’s payout ratio is 36.68%.

A number of brokerages have commented on FAF. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of First American Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $68.00 price target on shares of First American Financial and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Susquehanna Bancshares began coverage on shares of First American Financial in a research note on Wednesday, June 19th. They set a “positive” rating and a $73.00 price target for the company. Barclays set a $68.00 price target on shares of First American Financial and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Compass Point set a $60.00 price target on shares of First American Financial and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. First American Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.40.

In other news, COO Christopher Michael Leavell sold 10,006 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.99, for a total transaction of $580,247.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

First American Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services. It operates through Title Insurance and Services, and Specialty Insurance segments. The Title Insurance and Services segment issues title insurance policies on residential and commercial property, as well as offers related products and services.

