Critical Review: Vistagen Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTGN) and Respirerx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RSPI)

Vistagen Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTGN) and Respirerx Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:RSPI) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and profitability.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Vistagen Therapeutics and Respirerx Pharmaceuticals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Vistagen Therapeutics 0 1 3 0 2.75 Respirerx Pharmaceuticals 0 0 0 0 N/A

Vistagen Therapeutics currently has a consensus target price of $3.57, indicating a potential upside of 202.26%. Given Vistagen Therapeutics’ higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Vistagen Therapeutics is more favorable than Respirerx Pharmaceuticals.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Vistagen Therapeutics and Respirerx Pharmaceuticals’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vistagen Therapeutics $1.25 million 40.01 -$24.59 million ($0.90) -1.31 Respirerx Pharmaceuticals N/A N/A -$2.59 million N/A N/A

Respirerx Pharmaceuticals has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Vistagen Therapeutics.

Volatility & Risk

Vistagen Therapeutics has a beta of -0.3, suggesting that its stock price is 130% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Respirerx Pharmaceuticals has a beta of -0.17, suggesting that its stock price is 117% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

7.5% of Vistagen Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. 12.3% of Vistagen Therapeutics shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 33.7% of Respirerx Pharmaceuticals shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Vistagen Therapeutics and Respirerx Pharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vistagen Therapeutics N/A -740.79% -245.26% Respirerx Pharmaceuticals N/A N/A -1,438.80%

Summary

Vistagen Therapeutics beats Respirerx Pharmaceuticals on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Vistagen Therapeutics

VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing medicines for depression and other central nervous system (CNS) disorders. The company's lead product candidate is AV-101, which is in Phase II development stage, an adjunctive treatment used for major depressive disorder. It also focuses on potential commercial applications of its human pluripotent stem cell (hPSC) technology platform to discover, rescue, develop, and commercialize new chemical entities (NCEs) for CNS and other diseases; and regenerative medicine involving hPSC-derived blood, cartilage, heart, and liver cells. In addition, the company develops CardioSafe 3D, an in vitro cardiac bioassay system for predicting human heart toxicity of drug rescue NCEs. VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc. has licensing, sublicensing, and collaboration agreements with BlueRock Therapeutics, LP; U.S. National Institutes of Health; Cato Research Ltd.; and University Health Network. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

About Respirerx Pharmaceuticals

RespireRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. engages in the discovery and development of pharmaceuticals for the treatment of respiratory disorders. The company has two drug platforms comprising ampakines that act to enhance the actions of the excitatory neurotransmitter glutamate at AMPA glutamate receptors; and cannabinoids, primarily dronabinol, a synthetic derivative for use in refractory chemotherapy-induced nausea and vomiting, as well as for anorexia in patients with AIDS. It develops various ampakines in oral and injectable form for the treatment of various breathing disorders. The company's lead ampakine, CX1739, which is in Phase II clinical studies for drug-induced respiratory depression (RD), as well as for central sleep apnea. It is also developing CX717, CX1739, and CX1942 that have clinical application in the treatment of CNS-driven respiratory disorders, neurobehavioral disorders, spinal cord injury, neurological diseases, and orphan indications. The company was formerly known as Cortex Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and changed its name to RespireRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. in December 2015. RespireRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. was founded in 1987 and is based in Glen Rock, New Jersey.

