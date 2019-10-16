Critical Comparison: DSA FINL CORP/SH (OTCMKTS:DSFN) vs. SBT Bancorp (OTCMKTS:SBTB)

DSA FINL CORP/SH (OTCMKTS:DSFN) and SBT Bancorp (OTCMKTS:SBTB) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability and risk.

Profitability

This table compares DSA FINL CORP/SH and SBT Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DSA FINL CORP/SH N/A N/A N/A SBT Bancorp 16.94% N/A N/A

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for DSA FINL CORP/SH and SBT Bancorp, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score DSA FINL CORP/SH 0 0 0 0 N/A SBT Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A

Dividends

DSA FINL CORP/SH pays an annual dividend of $0.44 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.1%. SBT Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.2%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.3% of SBT Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. 14.6% of SBT Bancorp shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

DSA FINL CORP/SH has a beta of 0.09, indicating that its share price is 91% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SBT Bancorp has a beta of 0.45, indicating that its share price is 55% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares DSA FINL CORP/SH and SBT Bancorp’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio DSA FINL CORP/SH $5.00 million 3.78 $830,000.00 N/A N/A SBT Bancorp $21.39 million 3.30 $4.11 million N/A N/A

SBT Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than DSA FINL CORP/SH.

Summary

SBT Bancorp beats DSA FINL CORP/SH on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

DSA FINL CORP/SH Company Profile

DSA Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Dearborn Savings Bank that provides various financial services. The company offers checking accounts, savings accounts, certificate of deposits, and IRA accounts, as well as residential, residential construction, home equity, business loans. DSA Financial Corporation was incorporated in 2004 and is based in Lawrenceburg, Indiana.

SBT Bancorp Company Profile

SBT Bancorp, Inc. operates as a bank holding company for The Simsbury Bank & Trust Company, Inc. that provides commercial banking services to individual consumers and small businesses in Connecticut. The company offers FDIC-insured checking, savings, IRA accounts, and 401K rollover accounts; commercial loans and residential mortgage programs, as well as home equity lines and loans; safe deposits and other customary non-deposit banking services; Internet banking services; and investment products. It operates through branch offices in the towns of Granby, Avon, Bloomfield, and West Hartford, Connecticut; and six ATMs. SBT Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1995 and is based in Weatogue, Connecticut.

