Crestwood Equity Partners LP (NYSE:CEQP) Short Interest Update

Crestwood Equity Partners LP (NYSE:CEQP) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,760,000 shares, an increase of 6.6% from the August 30th total of 2,590,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 295,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 9.3 days. Currently, 5.6% of the company’s stock are short sold.

CEQP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America raised their target price on Crestwood Equity Partners from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Crestwood Equity Partners from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $40.00 to $44.00 in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised Crestwood Equity Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $37.00 to $46.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Crestwood Equity Partners presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.17.

In other news, SVP Joel Christian Lambert sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.37, for a total transaction of $1,121,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 36.20% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cadence Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC now owns 182,476 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $6,527,000 after purchasing an additional 741 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 23,731 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $849,000 after purchasing an additional 747 shares in the last quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 129,019 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $4,540,000 after purchasing an additional 1,241 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $55,000. 72.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CEQP traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $34.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,836 shares, compared to its average volume of 367,396. The stock has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 165.57, a PEG ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. Crestwood Equity Partners has a twelve month low of $26.55 and a twelve month high of $40.00.

Crestwood Equity Partners (NYSE:CEQP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The pipeline company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $683.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $749.75 million. Crestwood Equity Partners had a return on equity of 3.08% and a net margin of 7.95%. The company’s revenue was down 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.57) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Crestwood Equity Partners will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Crestwood Equity Partners Company Profile

Crestwood Equity Partners LP provides infrastructure solutions to liquids-rich natural gas and crude oil shale plays in the United States. It operates through three segments: Gathering and Processing (G&P); Storage and Transportation (S&T); and Marketing, Supply and Logistics (MS&L). The G&P segment offers gathering and transportation services for natural gas, crude oil, and produced water; and processing, treating, and compression services.

