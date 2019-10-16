Credit Suisse Group Reiterates “Underperform” Rating for Rio Tinto (LON:RIO)

Rio Tinto (LON:RIO)‘s stock had its “underperform” rating restated by Credit Suisse Group in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They presently have a GBX 3,820 ($49.92) target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of GBX 4,340 ($56.71). Credit Suisse Group’s target price suggests a potential downside of 4.95% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. DZ Bank raised shares of Rio Tinto to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from GBX 4,500 ($58.80) to GBX 5,100 ($66.64) in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley set a GBX 4,600 ($60.11) price target on shares of Rio Tinto and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. HSBC set a GBX 4,850 ($63.37) price target on shares of Rio Tinto and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Liberum Capital lowered shares of Rio Tinto to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lowered their price target on shares of Rio Tinto from GBX 5,100 ($66.64) to GBX 4,450 ($58.15) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Rio Tinto presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 4,414.33 ($57.68).

LON RIO opened at GBX 4,019 ($52.52) on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.97. The firm has a market cap of $50.95 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.04. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 4,141.92 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 4,465.50. Rio Tinto has a 1-year low of GBX 3,489 ($45.59) and a 1-year high of GBX 5,039 ($65.84).

In other Rio Tinto news, insider Jean-Sébastien Jacques sold 7 shares of Rio Tinto stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 4,808 ($62.83), for a total transaction of £336.56 ($439.78).

Rio Tinto Company Profile

Rio Tinto Group engages in finding, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminium, silver, molybdenum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and uranium. It is also involved in the alumina production; primary aluminium smelting; bauxite mining; alumina refining; and ilmenite mining, as well as provision of gypsum.

