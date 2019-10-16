Credit Corp Group (ASX:CCP) Hits New 1-Year High at $31.65

Shares of Credit Corp Group Limited (ASX:CCP) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as A$31.65 ($22.45) and last traded at A$31.65 ($22.45), with a volume of 168735 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at A$30.73 ($21.79).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.78, a quick ratio of 4.88 and a current ratio of 4.96. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is A$28.45 and its 200-day moving average price is A$25.48. The company has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion and a P/E ratio of 22.42.

In other news, insider Trudy Vonhoff bought 4,440 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$29.27 ($20.76) per share, with a total value of A$129,949.92 ($92,163.06). Also, insider Robert Shaw sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of A$27.75 ($19.68), for a total transaction of A$27,750.00 ($19,680.85). Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 64,955 shares of company stock worth $1,860,434.

Credit Corp Group Limited provides debt purchase and collection, and consumer lending services in Australia and the United States. It operates through three segments: Debt Ledger Purchasing (Australia), Debt Ledger Purchasing (United States), and Consumer Lending. The company offers debt sale, contingency/agency collection, hardship and insolvency management, and local government debt recovery services, as well as various loan products.

