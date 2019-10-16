Crawford & Company (NYSE:CRD.A) Short Interest Update

Crawford & Company (NYSE:CRD.A) saw a significant drop in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 808,000 shares, a drop of 5.2% from the August 30th total of 852,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 45,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 17.9 days. Approximately 4.8% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Separately, ValuEngine cut Crawford & Company from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

Crawford & Company stock opened at $10.52 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $572.84 million, a PE ratio of 13.01 and a beta of 0.99. Crawford & Company has a 12 month low of $8.11 and a 12 month high of $10.95. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

Crawford & Company (NYSE:CRD.A) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The business services provider reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $256.88 million during the quarter. Crawford & Company had a return on equity of 24.97% and a net margin of 2.69%.

Crawford & Company Company Profile

Crawford & Company provides claims management and outsourcing solutions to the risk management and insurance industry, and self-insured entities. The company's Crawford Claims Solutions segment offers claims management services related to property, casualty, and catastrophe losses caused by physical damage to commercial and residential real properties, and personal properties, as well as marine losses.

