Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL) Upgraded by ValuEngine to “Hold”

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $161.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. BidaskClub raised Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Maxim Group set a $195.00 target price on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Sunday, September 15th. Finally, MKM Partners initiated coverage on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. They issued a neutral rating and a $160.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $171.22.

Shares of CBRL opened at $154.36 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $162.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $165.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.62. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store has a 52-week low of $150.43 and a 52-week high of $185.00. The company has a market cap of $3.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.13, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.60.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 17th. The restaurant operator reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.27. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store had a return on equity of 36.01% and a net margin of 7.27%. The firm had revenue of $787.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $781.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.19 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Cracker Barrel Old Country Store will post 9.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 5th. Investors of record on Friday, October 18th will be paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 17th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.37%. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.09%.

In related news, CEO Sandra B. Cochran sold 9,007 shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store stock in a transaction on Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.95, for a total transaction of $1,494,711.65. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 153,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,475,648.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sandra B. Cochran sold 20,000 shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.04, for a total value of $3,280,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 153,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,233,945.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 97,637 shares of company stock valued at $16,451,534. 0.88% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Meridian Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Enterprise Financial Services Corp raised its holdings in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 298.4% during the second quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 255 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store during the second quarter worth about $74,000. Whitener Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 117.6% during the second quarter. Whitener Capital Management Inc. now owns 555 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 101.3% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 630 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. 84.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cracker Barrel Old Country Store

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc develops and operates the Cracker Barrel Old Country Store concept in the United States. Its Cracker Barrel stores consist of a restaurant with a gift shop. The company's restaurants serve breakfast, lunch, and dinner. Its gift shops offer various decorative and functional items, such as rocking chairs, holiday and seasonal gifts, toys, apparel, music CDs, cookware, and various other gift items, as well as pies, cornbread mixes, coffee, syrups, pancake mixes, candies, preserves, and other food items.

