Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $1.30 (NASDAQ:CBRL)

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, September 30th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 18th will be paid a dividend of 1.30 per share by the restaurant operator on Tuesday, November 5th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 17th.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store has raised its dividend by an average of 5.3% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 9 consecutive years. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store has a dividend payout ratio of 58.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Cracker Barrel Old Country Store to earn $9.49 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $5.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 54.8%.

Shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store stock opened at $154.36 on Wednesday. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store has a 52-week low of $150.43 and a 52-week high of $185.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $162.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $165.48. The firm has a market cap of $3.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.60.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 17th. The restaurant operator reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by $0.27. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store had a net margin of 7.27% and a return on equity of 36.01%. The business had revenue of $787.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $781.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.19 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cracker Barrel Old Country Store will post 9.37 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CBRL. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. MKM Partners began coverage on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price target on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in a research note on Tuesday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $171.22.

In other Cracker Barrel Old Country Store news, CEO Sandra B. Cochran sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.04, for a total transaction of $3,280,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 153,828 shares in the company, valued at $25,233,945.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Sandra B. Cochran sold 9,007 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.95, for a total transaction of $1,494,711.65. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 153,514 shares in the company, valued at $25,475,648.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 97,637 shares of company stock worth $16,451,534 over the last 90 days. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Company Profile

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc develops and operates the Cracker Barrel Old Country Store concept in the United States. Its Cracker Barrel stores consist of a restaurant with a gift shop. The company's restaurants serve breakfast, lunch, and dinner. Its gift shops offer various decorative and functional items, such as rocking chairs, holiday and seasonal gifts, toys, apparel, music CDs, cookware, and various other gift items, as well as pies, cornbread mixes, coffee, syrups, pancake mixes, candies, preserves, and other food items.

