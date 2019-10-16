CQS New City High Yield Fund Ltd Declares Dividend of GBX 1 (LON:NCYF)

CQS New City High Yield Fund Ltd (LON:NCYF) announced a dividend on Wednesday, October 16th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 24th will be given a dividend of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share on Friday, November 29th. This represents a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 24th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
NCYF stock traded up GBX 1 ($0.01) during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 59.20 ($0.77). 241,457 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 658,453. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 59.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 53.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $251.96 million and a PE ratio of -84.57. CQS New City High Yield Fund has a 1-year low of GBX 0.54 ($0.01) and a 1-year high of GBX 61 ($0.80).
About CQS New City High Yield Fund
Read More: Return on Investment (ROI)
Receive News & Ratings for CQS New City High Yield Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CQS New City High Yield Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.