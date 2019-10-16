CQS New City High Yield Fund Ltd Declares Dividend of GBX 1 (LON:NCYF)

CQS New City High Yield Fund Ltd (LON:NCYF) announced a dividend on Wednesday, October 16th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 24th will be given a dividend of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share on Friday, November 29th. This represents a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 24th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

NCYF stock traded up GBX 1 ($0.01) during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 59.20 ($0.77). 241,457 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 658,453. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 59.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 53.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $251.96 million and a PE ratio of -84.57. CQS New City High Yield Fund has a 1-year low of GBX 0.54 ($0.01) and a 1-year high of GBX 61 ($0.80).

About CQS New City High Yield Fund

CQS New City High Yield Fund Limited is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by CQS Asset Management Ltd. The fund is managed by CQS (UK) LLP. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund primarily invests in fixed income securities such as corporate and government bonds, loan stocks, and high yielding bonds.

