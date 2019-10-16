CPFL Energia (NYSE:CPL) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $15.60

Shares of CPFL Energia S.A. (NYSE:CPL) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $15.60 and traded as high as $15.24. CPFL Energia shares last traded at $15.21, with a volume of 1,094 shares.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Bradesco Corretora assumed coverage on CPFL Energia in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded CPFL Energia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on CPFL Energia in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. CPFL Energia presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

The company has a market cap of $8.78 billion, a PE ratio of 12.93 and a beta of 0.44. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

CPFL Energia (NYSE:CPL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The utilities provider reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter. CPFL Energia had a return on equity of 17.52% and a net margin of 8.47%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of CPFL Energia by 2.0% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,056,311 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $16,500,000 after acquiring an additional 21,125 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of CPFL Energia by 106.8% in the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 52,649 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $822,000 after acquiring an additional 27,192 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of CPFL Energia by 142.9% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 28,901 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $444,000 after acquiring an additional 17,002 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of CPFL Energia in the second quarter valued at approximately $446,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

CPFL Energia SA, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and commercializes electricity to residential, industrial, and commercial customers in Brazil. The company generates electricity through wind, biomass, solar, and hydroelectric power plants. It also manufactures, commercializes, rents, and maintains electro-mechanical equipment; and offers administrative, call center, collection, IT, telecommunication, energy transmission, and energy efficiency management services, as well as maintenance services for energy generation companies.

