Cowen Upgrades Arconic (NYSE:ARNC) to “Outperform”

Arconic (NYSE:ARNC) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Cowen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage presently has a $31.00 target price on the basic materials company’s stock, up from their prior target price of $26.00. Cowen’s target price indicates a potential upside of 11.27% from the company’s current price.
A number of other analysts have also weighed in on ARNC. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Arconic in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Arconic from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Arconic from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Barclays upgraded Arconic from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Longbow Research lowered Arconic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.47.
Shares of NYSE:ARNC opened at $27.86 on Monday. Arconic has a twelve month low of $15.63 and a twelve month high of $27.41. The firm has a market cap of $11.64 billion, a PE ratio of 20.49 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.66. The business has a fifty day moving average of $26.07 and a 200-day moving average of $23.89.
In other news, insider Timothy Donald Myers sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.33, for a total transaction of $253,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,759 shares in the company, valued at approximately $601,815.47. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder International L.P. Elliott sold 4,208,518 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.06, for a total value of $105,465,461.08. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,663,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $342,406,157.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 7,205,556 shares of company stock valued at $179,707,601. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Arconic by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 49,455 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,286,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Arconic by 3,506.5% during the 3rd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 18,826 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $490,000 after purchasing an additional 18,304 shares in the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Arconic during the 3rd quarter valued at about $650,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Arconic by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 45,102 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,173,000 after purchasing an additional 4,338 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP bought a new position in shares of Arconic during the 3rd quarter valued at about $7,422,000. Institutional investors own 82.55% of the company’s stock.
About Arconic
Arconic Inc engineers, manufactures, and sells lightweight metals worldwide. The company operate in three segments: Engineered Products and Solutions, Global Rolled Products, and Transportation and Construction Solutions. The Engineered Products and Solutions segment produces and sells fastening systems and seamless rolled rings; investment castings, including airfoils and forged jet engine components; and extruded, machined, and formed aircraft parts for aerospace (commercial and defense), industrial, commercial transportation, and power generation end markets.
