Cowen Upgrades Arconic (NYSE:ARNC) to “Outperform”

Arconic (NYSE:ARNC) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Cowen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage presently has a $31.00 target price on the basic materials company’s stock, up from their prior target price of $26.00. Cowen’s target price indicates a potential upside of 11.27% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on ARNC. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Arconic in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Arconic from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Arconic from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Barclays upgraded Arconic from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Longbow Research lowered Arconic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.47.

Shares of NYSE:ARNC opened at $27.86 on Monday. Arconic has a twelve month low of $15.63 and a twelve month high of $27.41. The firm has a market cap of $11.64 billion, a PE ratio of 20.49 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.66. The business has a fifty day moving average of $26.07 and a 200-day moving average of $23.89.

Arconic (NYSE:ARNC) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.08. Arconic had a return on equity of 15.38% and a net margin of 3.13%. The company had revenue of $3.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.64 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.37 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Arconic will post 2.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Timothy Donald Myers sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.33, for a total transaction of $253,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,759 shares in the company, valued at approximately $601,815.47. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder International L.P. Elliott sold 4,208,518 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.06, for a total value of $105,465,461.08. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,663,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $342,406,157.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 7,205,556 shares of company stock valued at $179,707,601. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Arconic by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 49,455 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,286,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Arconic by 3,506.5% during the 3rd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 18,826 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $490,000 after purchasing an additional 18,304 shares in the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Arconic during the 3rd quarter valued at about $650,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Arconic by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 45,102 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,173,000 after purchasing an additional 4,338 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP bought a new position in shares of Arconic during the 3rd quarter valued at about $7,422,000. Institutional investors own 82.55% of the company’s stock.

Arconic Inc engineers, manufactures, and sells lightweight metals worldwide. The company operate in three segments: Engineered Products and Solutions, Global Rolled Products, and Transportation and Construction Solutions. The Engineered Products and Solutions segment produces and sells fastening systems and seamless rolled rings; investment castings, including airfoils and forged jet engine components; and extruded, machined, and formed aircraft parts for aerospace (commercial and defense), industrial, commercial transportation, and power generation end markets.

