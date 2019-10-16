Covesting (COV) Price Tops $0.0721 on Exchanges

Covesting (CURRENCY:COV) traded down 6.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on October 16th. During the last week, Covesting has traded 13.2% lower against the dollar. Covesting has a market cap of $1.30 million and $373.00 worth of Covesting was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Covesting token can currently be bought for $0.0721 or 0.00000900 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Kucoin, YoBit, IDEX and HitBTC.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00003536 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012546 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.66 or 0.00220625 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $86.53 or 0.01081167 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0618 or 0.00000772 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0150 or 0.00000188 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.33 or 0.00029147 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.95 or 0.00086815 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Covesting Profile

Covesting was first traded on October 15th, 2017. Covesting’s total supply is 20,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,000,000 tokens. Covesting’s official Twitter account is @covesting and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Covesting is medium.com/@Covesting . The Reddit community for Covesting is /r/Covesting and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Covesting is covesting.io

Buying and Selling Covesting

Covesting can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, HitBTC, Kucoin and YoBit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Covesting directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Covesting should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Covesting using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

