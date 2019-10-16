Cosan Ltd (NYSE:CZZ) Shares Bought by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Cosan Ltd (NYSE:CZZ) by 687.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 718,530 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 627,313 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Cosan were worth $9,599,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Cosan by 20.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,003,421 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $13,406,000 after purchasing an additional 168,437 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Cosan by 52.2% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 161,917 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,163,000 after purchasing an additional 55,523 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Cosan by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,809,822 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $24,179,000 after purchasing an additional 219,044 shares during the period. A.R.T. Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cosan during the 2nd quarter valued at $347,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Cosan by 57.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,164,044 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,911,000 after purchasing an additional 791,735 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 22.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CZZ opened at $15.90 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.90, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.40. Cosan Ltd has a 52-week low of $7.26 and a 52-week high of $16.05.

Cosan (NYSE:CZZ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The basic materials company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter. Cosan had a return on equity of 8.32% and a net margin of 6.68%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cosan Ltd will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Cosan in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut Cosan from an “overweight” rating to an “equal” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $14.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Friday, September 20th. TheStreet upgraded Cosan from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, HSBC cut Cosan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.92.

Cosan Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in fuel and natural gas distribution, logistics, lubricant, sugar and ethanol businesses primarily in Brazil and internationally. The company's Raízen Energia produces and markets products derived from sugar cane, including raw sugar, anhydrous, and hydrated ethanol, as well as activities related to energy cogeneration from sugarcane bagasse.

