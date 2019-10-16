Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) Lowered to Strong Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Corteva, Inc. provides agriculture products. The company develops and supplies germplasm and traits in corn, soybean and sunflower seed markets. It also supplies products to the agricultural input industry which protect against weeds, insects and other pests, and diseases as well as to enhance crop health. Corteva, Inc. is based in Wilmington, Delaware. “

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Citigroup decreased their price target on Corteva from $34.50 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Corteva in a research note on Sunday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on Corteva from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. SunTrust Banks decreased their price target on Corteva from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Loop Capital initiated coverage on Corteva in a research note on Monday, July 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.93.

NYSE CTVA traded up $0.17 on Wednesday, reaching $26.87. 3,022,372 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,708,274. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $28.09. Corteva has a 12 month low of $24.35 and a 12 month high of $32.78.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $5.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.47 billion. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Corteva will post 1.17 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Klaus A. Engel acquired 18,393 shares of Corteva stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $30.00 per share, with a total value of $551,790.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 25,253 shares in the company, valued at approximately $757,590. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Timothy P. Glenn acquired 6,500 shares of Corteva stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $30.52 per share, with a total value of $198,380.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Corteva in the second quarter valued at $1,803,496,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Corteva in the second quarter valued at $1,728,215,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Corteva in the second quarter valued at $579,764,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Corteva in the second quarter valued at $429,256,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in shares of Corteva in the second quarter valued at $404,071,000. 72.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Corteva

Corteva, Inc provides agriculture products worldwide. The company develops and supplies germplasm and traits in corn, soybean, and sunflower seed markets. It also supplies products to the agricultural input industry that protect against weeds, insects and other pests, and diseases, as well as to enhance crop health.

