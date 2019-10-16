Cornerstone Total Return Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:CRF) Share Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Cornerstone Total Return Fund Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:CRF) crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.00 and traded as low as $10.72. Cornerstone Total Return Fund shares last traded at $10.73, with a volume of 353 shares traded.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CRF. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cornerstone Total Return Fund by 76.3% in the 2nd quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 626,669 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $7,094,000 after purchasing an additional 271,209 shares during the last quarter. Ford Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cornerstone Total Return Fund by 9.8% in the second quarter. Ford Financial Group Inc. now owns 137,571 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,557,000 after buying an additional 12,259 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cornerstone Total Return Fund by 18.0% in the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 116,562 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,320,000 after buying an additional 17,806 shares during the period. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cornerstone Total Return Fund in the second quarter worth approximately $445,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Cornerstone Total Return Fund by 256.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 28,460 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $323,000 after buying an additional 20,478 shares during the period.

About Cornerstone Total Return Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:CRF)

Cornerstone Total Return Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Cornerstone Advisors, Inc It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in value and growth stocks of companies across all market capitalizations.

