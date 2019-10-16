Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.55

Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, October 8th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, October 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.55 per share by the oil and gas company on Tuesday, November 19th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 17th.

Core Laboratories has a dividend payout ratio of 90.2% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Research analysts expect Core Laboratories to earn $2.13 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $2.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 103.3%.

Get Core Laboratories alerts:

Shares of Core Laboratories stock opened at $44.55 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.14. Core Laboratories has a 52-week low of $36.61 and a 52-week high of $108.14. The firm has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a PE ratio of 19.54, a P/E/G ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.80.

Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The oil and gas company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46. Core Laboratories had a return on equity of 51.19% and a net margin of 14.30%. The business had revenue of $169.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $173.46 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.59 EPS. Core Laboratories’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Core Laboratories will post 1.79 EPS for the current year.

In other Core Laboratories news, Director Gregory Barry Barnett bought 1,000 shares of Core Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $40.00 per share, for a total transaction of $40,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $440,000. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CLB shares. Citigroup decreased their price target on Core Laboratories from $54.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $52.00 price target on Core Laboratories and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $77.00 price target on Core Laboratories and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. ValuEngine upgraded Core Laboratories from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Core Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Core Laboratories currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.17.

About Core Laboratories

Core Laboratories N.V. provides reservoir description and production enhancement services and products to the oil and gas industry in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Reservoir Description and Production Enhancement segments. The Reservoir Description segment includes the characterization of petroleum reservoir rock, fluid, and gas samples to enhance production and improve recovery of oil and gas from its clients' reservoirs.

Featured Article: What is the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) oscillator?

Receive News & Ratings for Core Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Core Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.