Contrasting CIELO S A/S (OTCMKTS:CIOXY) & B. Riley Financial (OTCMKTS:RILY)

CIELO S A/S (OTCMKTS:CIOXY) and B. Riley Financial (NASDAQ:RILY) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, valuation, risk, earnings and institutional ownership.

Volatility & Risk

CIELO S A/S has a beta of 1.11, indicating that its share price is 11% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, B. Riley Financial has a beta of 0.87, indicating that its share price is 13% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares CIELO S A/S and B. Riley Financial’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CIELO S A/S $3.22 billion 1.51 $914.34 million N/A N/A B. Riley Financial $422.99 million 1.49 $15.51 million N/A N/A

CIELO S A/S has higher revenue and earnings than B. Riley Financial.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.0% of CIELO S A/S shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 46.8% of B. Riley Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. 24.6% of B. Riley Financial shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares CIELO S A/S and B. Riley Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CIELO S A/S 21.62% 17.83% 2.95% B. Riley Financial 4.76% 16.21% 2.23%

Dividends

CIELO S A/S pays an annual dividend of $0.02 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.1%. B. Riley Financial pays an annual dividend of $0.70 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.0%.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for CIELO S A/S and B. Riley Financial, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CIELO S A/S 0 2 1 0 2.33 B. Riley Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

CIELO S A/S beats B. Riley Financial on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CIELO S A/S

Cielo S.A., through its subsidiaries, provides payment services in Brazil. The company is involved in the provision of services related to credit and debit cards, and other payment methods, including signing up of merchants and service providers; rental, installation, and maintenance of point of sale terminals; and data capture and processing of electronic and manual transactions. It also offers services related in the processing means of payments that involve cards, maintenance services, and contacts with merchants for acceptance of credit and debit cards; data transmission services to load fixed or mobile phone credits; software development and licensing of computer programs; electronic transactions processing; IT services for collection and management of accounts payable and receivable; and data processing services and support services to medical companies. The company was formerly known as Companhia Brasileira de Meios de Pagamento and changed its name to Cielo S.A. in December 2009. Cielo S.A. was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Barueri, Brazil.

About B. Riley Financial

B. Riley Financial, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides collaborative financial services and solutions in North America, Australia, and Europe. The company operates in four segments: Capital Markets, Auction and Liquidation, Valuation and Appraisal, and Principal Investments – United Online and magicJack. It offers investment banking services, including merger and acquisitions, restructuring advisory, initial and secondary public offerings, and institutional private placements; and corporate finance, research, securities lending, wealth management, and sales and trading services to corporate, institutional, and high net worth clients. The company also provides retail store liquidation, and wholesale and industrial assets disposition services; valuation and appraisal services to financial institutions, lenders, private equity firms, and other providers of capital; and consumer subscription services consisting of Internet access services and devices under the NetZero and Juno brands, as well as voice over IP cloud-based technology and communication services. In addition, it offers advisory services to private funds, and institutional and high net worth investors; multi-family office practice and wealth management services to ultra-high net worth individuals and families; and senior secured and second lien secured loans to middle market public and the private U.S. companies. The company was formerly known as Great American Group, Inc. and changed its name to B. Riley Financial, Inc. in November 2014. B. Riley Financial, Inc. was founded in 1973 and is headquartered in Woodland Hills, California.

