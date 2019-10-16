ContraFect (NASDAQ:CFRX) Trading 6.9% Higher

Shares of ContraFect Corp (NASDAQ:CFRX) traded up 6.9% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $0.31 and last traded at $0.31, 213,918 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 73% from the average session volume of 802,559 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.29.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. ValuEngine upgraded ContraFect from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 target price on shares of ContraFect in a report on Friday, October 4th.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.45. The company has a quick ratio of 4.15, a current ratio of 4.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.02 million, a P/E ratio of -0.90 and a beta of 0.15.

ContraFect (NASDAQ:CFRX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09). As a group, equities analysts forecast that ContraFect Corp will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hartwell J M Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of ContraFect by 42.9% in the 3rd quarter. Hartwell J M Limited Partnership now owns 200,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 60,000 shares during the period. Oracle Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of ContraFect by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. Oracle Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,356,649 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,242,000 after purchasing an additional 735,450 shares during the period. Trellus Management Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ContraFect in the 2nd quarter valued at about $295,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ContraFect in the 2nd quarter valued at about $343,000. 34.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ContraFect Company Profile (NASDAQ:CFRX)

ContraFect Corporation, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on discovering and developing therapeutic protein and antibody products for the treatment of life-threatening infectious diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidates consist of CF-301, a lysin that is in Phase II human clinical trials for the treatment of Staphylococcus aureus bacteremia, including endocarditis caused by methicillin-resistant or methicillin-susceptible; and CF-404, a combination of monoclonal antibodies (mAbs), which is in preclinical trial stage for the treatment of life-threatening seasonal and pandemic varieties of human influenza.

