Constellium (CSTM) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Constellium (NYSE:CSTM) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, October 23rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.28 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Constellium (NYSE:CSTM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.20). Constellium had a net margin of 3.44% and a negative return on equity of 49.69%. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.39 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Constellium to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE CSTM opened at $13.73 on Wednesday. Constellium has a 12-month low of $6.26 and a 12-month high of $14.16. The stock has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a PE ratio of 19.34 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a 50-day moving average of $12.78 and a 200 day moving average of $10.63.

CSTM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank set a $12.00 target price on shares of Constellium and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Constellium from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Constellium from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.50.

About Constellium

Constellium N.V. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of specialty rolled and extruded aluminum products for the aerospace, packaging, and automotive end-markets. The company operates in three segments: Packaging & Automotive Rolled Products, Aerospace & Transportation, and Automotive Structures & Industry.

