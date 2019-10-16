Constellation Price Up 28.9% Over Last 7 Days (DAG)

Constellation (CURRENCY:DAG) traded up 16.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on October 16th. One Constellation token can now be bought for about $0.0116 or 0.00000144 BTC on popular exchanges including Bilaxy, IDEX, HitBTC and Hotbit. Constellation has a market capitalization of $9.90 million and approximately $1.65 million worth of Constellation was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Constellation has traded 28.9% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.44 or 0.00042914 BTC.

MEXC Token (MEXC) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00007417 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $487.94 or 0.06082531 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0334 or 0.00000417 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0213 or 0.00000265 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0891 or 0.00001111 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.53 or 0.00044012 BTC.

BitForex Token (BF) traded 22.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000162 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000055 BTC.

Constellation Token Profile

Constellation (CRYPTO:DAG) is a token. It was first traded on May 24th, 2018. Constellation’s total supply is 3,711,998,690 tokens and its circulating supply is 857,251,040 tokens. Constellation’s official message board is constellationlabs.io/blog . The official website for Constellation is www.constellationlabs.io . The Reddit community for Constellation is /r/constellation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Constellation’s official Twitter account is @conste11ation and its Facebook page is accessible here

Constellation Token Trading

Constellation can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Kucoin, Bilaxy, Hotbit and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Constellation directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Constellation should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Constellation using one of the exchanges listed above.

