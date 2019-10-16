Consolidated Edison Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:ED)

Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Investors bought 2,805 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 808% compared to the typical volume of 309 call options.

NYSE:ED opened at $90.74 on Wednesday. Consolidated Edison has a 1 year low of $73.29 and a 1 year high of $94.97. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $91.57 and a 200-day moving average of $87.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.62 and a beta of 0.07.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.02). Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 10.71% and a return on equity of 8.04%. The firm had revenue of $2.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Consolidated Edison will post 4.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 14th were paid a $0.74 dividend. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 13th. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 68.52%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. M Holdings Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,611,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 682.1% in the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 23,266 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,040,000 after purchasing an additional 20,291 shares in the last quarter. Fagan Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison in the second quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 1,852.3% in the second quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 103,607 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $9,084,000 after purchasing an additional 98,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN increased its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 6.1% in the second quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 31,367 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,750,000 after purchasing an additional 1,811 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.80% of the company’s stock.

ED has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Consolidated Edison from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $93.00 to $91.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Consolidated Edison in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $87.00 to $86.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Consolidated Edison currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.01.

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. The company offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,622 customers in parts of Manhattan.

