ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) PT Lowered to $79.00

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) had its target price dropped by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $81.00 to $79.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the energy producer’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 41.20% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on COP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $83.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. UBS Group upgraded shares of ConocoPhillips from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Mizuho upgraded shares of ConocoPhillips from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $74.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research note on Monday, August 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $79.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ConocoPhillips from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.08.

NYSE:COP opened at $55.95 on Monday. ConocoPhillips has a fifty-two week low of $50.13 and a fifty-two week high of $74.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.76. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.28.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The energy producer reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by ($0.02). ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 18.33% and a return on equity of 15.96%. The firm had revenue of $8.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.09 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post 3.77 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in COP. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd purchased a new position in ConocoPhillips during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its position in ConocoPhillips by 64.9% during the 2nd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 503 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Towerpoint Wealth LLC purchased a new position in ConocoPhillips during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new position in ConocoPhillips during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, AllSquare Wealth Management LLC raised its position in ConocoPhillips by 1,018.0% during the 2nd quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 559 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 509 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.44% of the company’s stock.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the tight oil reservoirs, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. Its portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

