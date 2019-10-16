Confluence Investment Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF)

Confluence Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) by 63.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,012,697 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 391,394 shares during the period. Tiffany & Co. makes up approximately 1.5% of Confluence Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Confluence Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Tiffany & Co. were worth $93,806,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mcrae Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Tiffany & Co. by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Mcrae Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,400 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $506,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Lantz Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tiffany & Co. by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 8,583 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $791,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Tiffany & Co. by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 6,927 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $648,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC increased its position in shares of Tiffany & Co. by 35.5% during the 2nd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 550 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Tiffany & Co. by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. now owns 27,606 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,557,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. 90.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tiffany & Co. stock traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $91.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,097 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,429,756. The company has a 50 day moving average of $89.92 and a 200-day moving average of $94.51. The stock has a market cap of $11.16 billion, a PE ratio of 19.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 4.22. Tiffany & Co. has a one year low of $73.04 and a one year high of $117.93.

Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 28th. The specialty retailer reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. Tiffany & Co. had a return on equity of 17.67% and a net margin of 12.79%. Tiffany & Co.’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.17 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Tiffany & Co. will post 4.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 20th were given a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 19th. Tiffany & Co.’s payout ratio is 50.22%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 target price (down previously from $103.00) on shares of Tiffany & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of Tiffany & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Citigroup cut their target price on Tiffany & Co. from $100.00 to $94.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. HSBC set a $110.00 target price on Tiffany & Co. and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on Tiffany & Co. from $88.00 to $80.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.89.

Tiffany & Co. Company Profile

Tiffany & Co, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and retails jewelry and other items in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Japan, Europe, and internationally. The company offers jewelry collections, engagement rings, and wedding bands. It also sells watches, home and accessories products, eyewear, and fragrances; and wholesales diamonds and earnings.

