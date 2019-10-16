Confluence Investment Management LLC Has $25.89 Million Holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Confluence Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 180,968 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,184 shares during the quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $25,893,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TLT. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 25.0% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 22,719 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,872,000 after acquiring an additional 4,548 shares during the last quarter. Belvedere Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $234,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 16.4% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 24,345 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,078,000 after purchasing an additional 3,428 shares during the period. Weaver Consulting Group bought a new position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $251,000. Finally, Sphera Funds Management LTD. bought a new position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $3,793,000.

Separately, ValuEngine cut shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th.

Shares of TLT traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $139.68. 272,838 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,995,999. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $111.90 and a 52 week high of $148.90. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $143.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $133.73.

About iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

