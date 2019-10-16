Confluence Investment Management LLC Has $115.10 Million Stock Holdings in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM)

Confluence Investment Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) by 5.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 419,932 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 24,272 shares during the quarter. Martin Marietta Materials comprises about 1.8% of Confluence Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Confluence Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.67% of Martin Marietta Materials worth $115,103,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MLM. Meridian Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials during the 1st quarter worth about $64,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Martin Marietta Materials during the first quarter worth about $62,000. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 68.1% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 6,681 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,344,000 after acquiring an additional 2,706 shares during the period. B.S. Pension Fund Trustee Ltd acting for the British Steel Pension Fund bought a new position in Martin Marietta Materials during the first quarter worth about $483,000. Finally, Cleararc Capital Inc. bought a new position in Martin Marietta Materials during the first quarter worth about $213,000.

A number of research firms recently commented on MLM. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Martin Marietta Materials in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Longbow Research set a $265.00 price target on shares of Martin Marietta Materials and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $284.00 price target on shares of Martin Marietta Materials in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Martin Marietta Materials from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Martin Marietta Materials presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $241.30.

MLM stock traded up $0.86 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $266.69. The stock had a trading volume of 68,881 shares, compared to its average volume of 516,327. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a 52 week low of $150.75 and a 52 week high of $275.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $262.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $233.82.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The construction company reported $3.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.08 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. Martin Marietta Materials had a net margin of 11.37% and a return on equity of 10.35%. Martin Marietta Materials’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.25 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 9.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 30th. This is a positive change from Martin Marietta Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. Martin Marietta Materials’s payout ratio is 27.19%.

In related news, Chairman C Howard Nye sold 11,224 shares of Martin Marietta Materials stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.66, for a total transaction of $2,734,839.84. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 158,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,713,919.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Roselyn R. Bar sold 2,821 shares of Martin Marietta Materials stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.93, for a total transaction of $696,589.53. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,149 shares in the company, valued at $14,111,802.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,485 shares of company stock worth $5,317,618 over the last ninety days. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

