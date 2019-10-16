Confluence Investment Management LLC Buys 1,965 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Confluence Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 359,130 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,965 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $39,490,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atwater Malick LLC bought a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Next Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Weaver Consulting Group bought a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Knuff & Co LLC bought a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

Shares of NYSE:LOW traded up $0.21 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $112.63. The stock had a trading volume of 413,301 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,863,647. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $84.75 and a 52 week high of $118.23. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $110.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $105.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.80, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.77 billion, a PE ratio of 21.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.30.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.15. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 3.52% and a return on equity of 111.09%. The company had revenue of $20.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.07 earnings per share. Lowe’s Companies’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 5.67 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 23rd will be paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 22nd. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.80%.

LOW has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird set a $127.00 price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. KeyCorp restated an “overweight” rating and set a $125.00 price target (up previously from $120.00) on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $114.00 price target (up previously from $99.00) on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $123.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.96.

In related news, CAO Matthew V. Hollifield sold 12,136 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.34, for a total value of $1,363,358.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 28,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,147,429.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jennifer L. Weber sold 12,589 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.62, for a total transaction of $1,417,773.18. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,964,092.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

About Lowe’s Companies

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as lumber and building materials, appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, tools and hardware, fashion fixtures, rough plumbing and electrical, paint, millwork, lawn and garden, flooring, and kitchens.

Featured Story: The role of implied volatility with call option volume

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW).

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.