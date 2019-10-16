Confluence Investment Management LLC Acquires 15,156 Shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK)

Confluence Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK) by 17.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 101,657 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,156 shares during the quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC owned 0.31% of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF worth $22,757,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. National Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $243,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 10.1% in the second quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 5,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,239,000 after buying an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the second quarter worth $225,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 8.9% in the second quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $737,000 after buying an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Winfield Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 2.6% in the second quarter. Winfield Associates Inc. now owns 22,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,023,000 after buying an additional 570 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IJK stock traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $223.32. The company had a trading volume of 9,754 shares, compared to its average volume of 102,353. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $179.75 and a 52-week high of $231.83. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $223.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $223.14.

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 25th were given a $0.6449 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 24th.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

