Concho Resources (NYSE:CXO) Price Target Cut to $95.00

Concho Resources (NYSE:CXO) had its price target decreased by KeyCorp from $106.00 to $95.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus set a $188.00 target price on Concho Resources and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. ValuEngine raised Concho Resources from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Citigroup cut Concho Resources from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $119.00 to $81.00 in a report on Monday, September 23rd. SunTrust Banks decreased their target price on Concho Resources to $100.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on Concho Resources from $150.00 to $130.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Concho Resources has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $138.81.

Get Concho Resources alerts:

Shares of Concho Resources stock opened at $66.32 on Tuesday. Concho Resources has a one year low of $61.37 and a one year high of $153.38. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $69.70 and its 200 day moving average is $92.57. The stock has a market cap of $13.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.45 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.61.

Concho Resources (NYSE:CXO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.05). Concho Resources had a return on equity of 4.12% and a net margin of 11.63%. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.24 earnings per share. Concho Resources’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Concho Resources will post 3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th were issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 8th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. Concho Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.89%.

In other news, Director Gary A. Merriman bought 2,000 shares of Concho Resources stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $69.90 per share, with a total value of $139,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 44,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,132,568.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Susan J. Helms bought 700 shares of Concho Resources stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $70.12 per share, for a total transaction of $49,084.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $360,206.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 16,200 shares of company stock worth $1,084,349. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Concho Resources in the second quarter worth about $41,000. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Concho Resources in the second quarter worth about $51,000. Covington Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Concho Resources by 81.2% in the second quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 500 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Concho Resources in the second quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Concho Resources by 86.1% in the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 845 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. 95.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Concho Resources Company Profile

Concho Resources, Inc engages in the acquisition, development and exploration of oil and natural gas properties. Its operations include Delaware Basin, and Midland Basin. The company was founded on February 22, 2006 and is headquartered in Midland, TX.

Further Reading: What does the Dogs of the Dow mean?



Receive News & Ratings for Concho Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Concho Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.