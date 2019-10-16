Comstock Metals (CVE:CSL) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $0.02

Comstock Metals Ltd (CVE:CSL) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02, with a volume of 14000 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.

The firm has a market cap of $1.86 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.30. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$0.03 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.03.

In related news, Senior Officer Rasool Mohammad sold 988,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.03, for a total transaction of C$29,640.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,889,070 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$116,672.10.

Comstock Metals Ltd. engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in Canada and Mexico. It primarily explores for gold and cobalt deposits. The company holds a 100% interest in the Preview SW gold project in the La Ronge district of Saskatchewan. It also holds an option agreement to acquire a 100% interest in the Rawhide cobalt-silver project comprising 42 claim units covering an area of 662 hectares located in Ontario.

