Compugen (NASDAQ:CGEN) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Compugen (NASDAQ:CGEN) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $4.50 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 11.11% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Compugen Ltd. is a pioneer in the fields of computational genomics and proteomics. The company combines the disciplines of mathematics and computer science with molecular biology to improve the understanding of genomics and proteomics, the study of genes and proteins. Compugen’s expertise in these areas is used to develop core technologies and platforms that are the basis for its products and services. These products and services are designed to enable life scientists to significantly enhance their research efforts in drug discovery. “

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of Compugen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

Shares of CGEN stock traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $4.05. 75,100 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 169,395. Compugen has a fifty-two week low of $2.00 and a fifty-two week high of $4.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $4.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.69. The company has a market cap of $212.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.88 and a beta of 2.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 5.38 and a quick ratio of 5.38.

Compugen (NASDAQ:CGEN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.04. On average, research analysts anticipate that Compugen will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CGEN. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Compugen by 11.5% during the second quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 760,424 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,920,000 after buying an additional 78,278 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of Compugen by 84.0% during the second quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,631,037 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,263,000 after buying an additional 744,447 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Compugen by 3.2% during the second quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 8,496,641 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $32,627,000 after buying an additional 267,086 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Compugen by 424.5% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,526 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 6,091 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Compugen during the second quarter worth approximately $43,000. 29.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Compugen Ltd., a therapeutic discovery company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of therapeutic and product candidates in Israel and Europe. The company's therapeutic pipeline consists of immuno-oncology programs against novel drug targets in the areas of unmet medical needs in various cancer types and patient populations.

