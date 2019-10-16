Comparing Bright Scholar Education Holdngs (NYSE:BEDU) and Scientific Learning (NYSE:SCIL)

Bright Scholar Education Holdngs (NYSE:BEDU) and Scientific Learning (OTCMKTS:SCIL) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Bright Scholar Education Holdngs and Scientific Learning’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bright Scholar Education Holdngs 13.47% 10.40% 6.89% Scientific Learning -0.77% N/A -1.48%

11.0% of Bright Scholar Education Holdngs shares are held by institutional investors. 16.1% of Scientific Learning shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Bright Scholar Education Holdngs pays an annual dividend of $0.09 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.0%. Scientific Learning does not pay a dividend. Bright Scholar Education Holdngs pays out 30.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Bright Scholar Education Holdngs and Scientific Learning’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bright Scholar Education Holdngs $251.66 million 4.62 $36.15 million $0.30 31.27 Scientific Learning $16.74 million 0.50 -$870,000.00 N/A N/A

Bright Scholar Education Holdngs has higher revenue and earnings than Scientific Learning.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Bright Scholar Education Holdngs and Scientific Learning, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bright Scholar Education Holdngs 1 0 1 0 2.00 Scientific Learning 0 0 0 0 N/A

Bright Scholar Education Holdngs presently has a consensus target price of $9.64, indicating a potential upside of 2.77%. Given Bright Scholar Education Holdngs’ higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Bright Scholar Education Holdngs is more favorable than Scientific Learning.

Risk & Volatility

Bright Scholar Education Holdngs has a beta of 1.34, meaning that its share price is 34% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Scientific Learning has a beta of -0.61, meaning that its share price is 161% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Bright Scholar Education Holdngs beats Scientific Learning on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Bright Scholar Education Holdngs Company Profile

Bright Scholar Education Holdings Limited operates K-12 schools in China. Its schools comprise international schools, bilingual schools, and kindergartens. The company also offers a range of complementary education services, including international camps and after-school programs, as well as international education consulting services. As of December 31, 2018, it operated 68 schools across 8 provinces in China. Bright Scholar Education Holdings Limited was founded in 1994 and is based in Foshan, China.

Scientific Learning Company Profile

Scientific Learning Corporation, an education company, develops, distributes, and licenses technology that accelerates learning by enhancing the processing efficiency of the brain. Its flagship Fast ForWord, a Web-based product, comprises Fast ForWord Language for elementary learners and Fast ForWord Literacy for adolescent learners that build foundational reading and language skills to help districts move below grade level learners to learn in the general classroom, and Fast ForWord Reading, which builds learning capacity through developing cognitive skills using exercises focusing on phonemic awareness, phonics and decoding, spelling, vocabulary, fluency, and comprehension. The company also provides Reading Assistant that offers a one-on-one reading tutor for learners; ResultsNow!, an online hosting and support solution for its Fast ForWord and Reading Assistant products; and BrainPro services targeted at learners who are below grade level. In addition, it offers on-site product training, technical installation, implementation management, consulting, and Web-based synchronous and asynchronous professional development services; and software technical update releases, as well as extensive telephone, email, and chat support services. The company offers learning solutions primarily to educational institutions, speech and language clinics, learning centers, and parents. Scientific Learning Corporation was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Oakland, California.

