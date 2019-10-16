Comparing BancFirst (NASDAQ:BANF) & Princeton National Bancorp (NASDAQ:PNBC)

BancFirst (NASDAQ:BANF) and Princeton National Bancorp (OTCMKTS:PNBC) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, valuation, earnings, profitability and institutional ownership.

Volatility and Risk

Get BancFirst alerts:

BancFirst has a beta of 0.85, indicating that its stock price is 15% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Princeton National Bancorp has a beta of 9.07, indicating that its stock price is 807% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares BancFirst and Princeton National Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BancFirst 29.12% 14.34% 1.72% Princeton National Bancorp N/A N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

34.3% of BancFirst shares are held by institutional investors. 38.3% of BancFirst shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 6.6% of Princeton National Bancorp shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

BancFirst pays an annual dividend of $1.28 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.3%. Princeton National Bancorp does not pay a dividend. BancFirst pays out 33.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. BancFirst has raised its dividend for 17 consecutive years.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares BancFirst and Princeton National Bancorp’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BancFirst $428.40 million 4.29 $125.81 million $3.82 14.74 Princeton National Bancorp N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

BancFirst has higher revenue and earnings than Princeton National Bancorp.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for BancFirst and Princeton National Bancorp, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BancFirst 0 1 0 0 2.00 Princeton National Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

BancFirst beats Princeton National Bancorp on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

BancFirst Company Profile

BancFirst Corporation operates as the bank holding company for BancFirst that provides a range of commercial banking services to retail customers, and small to medium-sized businesses. It operates through Metropolitan Banks, Community Banks, and Other Financial Services segments. The company offers checking accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, sweep accounts, club accounts, individual retirement accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as overdraft protection and auto draft services. It also provides commercial, financial, and other loans for working capital, facilities acquisition or expansion, purchase of equipment, and other needs; construction, farmland, one-to-four family residence, multifamily residential property, and commercial real estate loans; and loans to finance purchases of consumer goods, such as automobiles, boats, household goods, vacations, and education. In addition, the company engages in the investment management and administration of trusts for individuals, corporations, and employee benefit plans, as well as bond trustee and paying agent business for various Oklahoma municipalities and governmental entities; and provision of item processing, research, and other correspondent banking services for financial institutions and governmental units. Further, it is involved in real estate investment and insurance agency services; and providing funds transfer, collection, safe deposit box, cash management, retail brokerage, and other services for individual and corporate customers. The company serves customers in non-metropolitan trade centers and cities in the metropolitan statistical areas of Oklahoma. It operates through 107 banking locations serving 58 communities in Oklahoma. The company was formerly known as United Community Corporation and changed its name to BancFirst Corporation in November 1988. BancFirst Corporation was incorporated in 1984 and is based in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

Princeton National Bancorp Company Profile

Princeton National Bancorp, Inc. does not have significant operations. Previously it operated as a holding company for Citizens First National Bank that provided commercial banking and trust services in Illinois. The company was founded in 1865 and is headquartered in Princeton, Illinois.

Receive News & Ratings for BancFirst Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BancFirst and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.