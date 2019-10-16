Comparing Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT) and Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY)

Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT) and Sanofi (NYSE:SNY) are both medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, risk and analyst recommendations.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

12.9% of Arcturus Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 7.0% of Sanofi shares are owned by institutional investors. 18.1% of Arcturus Therapeutics shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.0% of Sanofi shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Arcturus Therapeutics and Sanofi, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Arcturus Therapeutics 0 0 5 0 3.00 Sanofi 0 3 6 0 2.67

Arcturus Therapeutics currently has a consensus target price of $18.00, suggesting a potential upside of 69.49%. Sanofi has a consensus target price of $51.00, suggesting a potential upside of 11.43%. Given Arcturus Therapeutics’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Arcturus Therapeutics is more favorable than Sanofi.

Profitability

This table compares Arcturus Therapeutics and Sanofi’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Arcturus Therapeutics -50.32% -112.75% -30.62% Sanofi 12.20% 18.18% 9.78%

Dividends

Sanofi pays an annual dividend of $1.16 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.5%. Arcturus Therapeutics does not pay a dividend. Sanofi pays out 37.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Arcturus Therapeutics and Sanofi’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Arcturus Therapeutics $15.75 million 9.62 -$21.78 million ($2.16) -4.92 Sanofi $39.60 billion 2.89 $4.28 billion $3.13 14.62

Sanofi has higher revenue and earnings than Arcturus Therapeutics. Arcturus Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Sanofi, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

Arcturus Therapeutics has a beta of 2.32, suggesting that its stock price is 132% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sanofi has a beta of 0.67, suggesting that its stock price is 33% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Sanofi beats Arcturus Therapeutics on 9 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

Arcturus Therapeutics Company Profile

Arcturus Therapeutics Ltd., an RNA medicines company, focuses on treatment of liver and respiratory diseases. The company's pipeline of RNA therapeutics include programs pursuing rare diseases, hepatitis B, non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, cystic fibrosis, and vaccines. The company owns LUNAR lipid-mediated delivery and Unlocked Nucleomonomer Agent (UNA) technology, including UNA Oligomers, which are covered by its patent portfolio, including 152 patents and patent applications issued in the United States, Europe, Japan, China, and internationally. Its proprietary UNA technology is used to target individual genes in the human genome, as well as viral genes, and other species for therapeutic purposes. The company develops novel RNA therapeutics through its partnerships with Janssen Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical, Inc., Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited, Synthetic Genomics Inc., CureVac AG, and Cystic Fibrosis Foundation Therapeutics Inc. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Sanofi Company Profile

Sanofi provides therapeutic solutions. It offers Cerezyme and Cerdelga for Gaucher disease, Myozyme and Lumizyme for Pompe disease, Fabrazyme for Fabry disease, and Aldurazyme for mucopolysaccharidosis Type 1; Aubagio, an immunomodulatory; and Lemtrada, a monoclonal antibody to treat multiple sclerosis. The company also provides Jevtana, a taxane derivative for prostate cancer; Taxotere, a taxoid for cancers; Eloxatin, an agent for colorectal cancer; Thymoglobulin, an immunosuppressive and immunomodulating agent; Mozobil, a hematopoietic stem cell mobilizer; and Zaltrap, a protein for metastatic colorectal cancer. In addition, it offers Dupixent for atopic dermatitis; Kevzara for rheumatoid arthritis; Lantus, Toujeo, Apidra, and Insuman insulins; Amaryl, an oral sulfonylurea; Lyxumia/Adlyxin, a GLP-1 receptor agonist; Soliqua 100/33/Suliqua, an insulin glargine and lixisenatide combination to treat diabetes; Admelog/Insulin lispro insulin; Praluent, a cholesterol-lowering drug; and Multaq, an anti-arrhythmic drug for atrial fibrillation. Further, the company provides Plavix, an anti-platelet agent for atherothrombotic conditions; Lovenox, a heparin for the prophylaxis and venous thromboembolism and acute coronary syndrome; Aprovel and CoAprovel anti-hypertensives; Renagel and Renvela oral phosphate binders for patients undergoing dialysis; Synvisc and Synvisc-One viscosupplements for osteoarthritis; Stilnox for insomnia; and Allegra for seasonal allergic rhinitis and uncomplicated hives. Additionally, it offers consumer health care products and generic medicines; and pediatric, influenza, adult and adolescent booster, meningitis, and travel and endemic vaccines. Sanofi has strategic alliance with Sensile Medical Ltd.; collaboration with Evotec AG; and partnership with REVOLUTION Medicines, Inc. The company was formerly known as Sanofi-Aventis and changed its name to Sanofi in May 2011. Sanofi was founded in 1973 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

