Commscope Holding Company Inc (NASDAQ:COMM) Short Interest Up 11.7% in September

Commscope Holding Company Inc (NASDAQ:COMM) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 15,670,000 shares, a growth of 11.7% from the August 30th total of 14,030,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,410,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.6 days. Approximately 8.2% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Commscope from $26.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Commscope from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Commscope from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. Deutsche Bank set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Commscope and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Commscope in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.13.

COMM traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $11.40. 2,122,724 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,154,559. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a PE ratio of 5.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.51. The company’s 50-day moving average is $11.39 and its 200 day moving average is $16.17. Commscope has a 52 week low of $9.52 and a 52 week high of $27.00.

Commscope (NASDAQ:COMM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $2.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.57 billion. Commscope had a negative net margin of 5.03% and a positive return on equity of 25.08%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 107.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.68 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Commscope will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Commscope news, Director L William Krause bought 21,250 shares of Commscope stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.87 per share, with a total value of $252,237.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 3.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Boston Partners lifted its stake in Commscope by 132.0% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 474,348 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $7,462,000 after acquiring an additional 269,920 shares during the period. Indaba Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Commscope by 22.9% during the 2nd quarter. Indaba Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,574,776 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $24,771,000 after acquiring an additional 293,000 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. lifted its stake in Commscope by 84.4% during the 2nd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 18,511,826 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $291,191,000 after acquiring an additional 8,470,190 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Commscope by 100.4% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 74,815 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,177,000 after purchasing an additional 37,477 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Commscope by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 104,526 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,644,000 after purchasing an additional 7,470 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.35% of the company’s stock.

CommScope Holding Company, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for communications networks worldwide. The company's CommScope Connectivity Solutions segment offers optical fiber and twisted pair structured cable solutions, intelligent infrastructure software, and network rack and cabinet enclosures under the SYSTIMAX, NETCONNECT, and Uniprise brands; and fiber management systems, patch cords and panels, pre-terminated fiber connectivity, complete cabling systems, and cable assemblies for use in offices and data centers.

