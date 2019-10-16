Commerzbank’s (CBK) Neutral Rating Reaffirmed at UBS Group

UBS Group restated their neutral rating on shares of Commerzbank (ETR:CBK) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on CBK. DZ Bank reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Commerzbank in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €9.60 ($11.16) price objective on Commerzbank and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Credit Suisse Group set a €6.50 ($7.56) price objective on Commerzbank and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Warburg Research set a €7.00 ($8.14) price objective on Commerzbank and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €7.00 ($8.14) price objective on Commerzbank and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Commerzbank presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €7.08 ($8.23).

Shares of Commerzbank stock opened at €5.23 ($6.08) on Tuesday. Commerzbank has a 12-month low of €4.66 ($5.42) and a 12-month high of €8.94 ($10.40). The stock has a market cap of $6.62 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.06. The business’s 50 day moving average is €5.33 and its 200-day moving average is €6.31.

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft provides banking and capital market services to private and small business customers, corporate clients, multinationals, financial service providers, and institutional clients worldwide. It operates through two segments, Private and Small-Business Customers and Corporate Clients segments.

