Commerzbank Reiterates “€61.00” Price Target for Wacker Chemie (ETR:WCH)

Wacker Chemie (ETR:WCH) has been assigned a €61.00 ($70.93) price objective by equities researchers at Commerzbank in a research report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Commerzbank’s price target suggests a potential downside of 5.66% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on WCH. Warburg Research set a €99.50 ($115.70) target price on shares of Wacker Chemie and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Berenberg Bank set a €70.00 ($81.40) target price on shares of Wacker Chemie and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Baader Bank set a €95.00 ($110.47) target price on shares of Wacker Chemie and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Independent Research set a €69.00 ($80.23) target price on shares of Wacker Chemie and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €63.00 ($73.26) target price on shares of Wacker Chemie and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €81.97 ($95.31).

WCH stock opened at €64.66 ($75.19) on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of €66.08 and a 200 day moving average price of €70.94. Wacker Chemie has a fifty-two week low of €57.86 ($67.28) and a fifty-two week high of €101.20 ($117.67). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.75, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 2.54. The firm has a market cap of $3.26 billion and a PE ratio of 27.36.

Wacker Chemie AG provides chemical products worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Wacker Silicones, Wacker Polymers, Wacker Biosolutions, and Wacker Polysilicon. The Wacker Silicones division offers silanes, silicones, silicone fluids, emulsions, elastomers, sealants and resins, and pyrogenic silicas for use in construction, paint and coating, chemical, cosmetic, textile and leather, paper and film coating, fabric coating, electrical and electronic engineering, insulation technology, mechanical engineering and metal processing, medical technology, automotive, communications technology, office equipment, household appliance, plastics and rubber processing, and mold making applications.

