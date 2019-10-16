Commercial Metals (CMC) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, October 23rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.71 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

NYSE CMC opened at $19.44 on Wednesday. Commercial Metals has a 52-week low of $13.27 and a 52-week high of $21.05. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 3.00. The company has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a PE ratio of 13.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.76.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on CMC shares. Deutsche Bank downgraded shares of Commercial Metals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, July 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet upgraded shares of Commercial Metals from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Commercial Metals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $22.00 target price on shares of Commercial Metals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Commercial Metals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Sunday, September 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.21.

Commercial Metals Company manufactures, recycles, and markets steel and metal products, and related materials and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Americas Recycling, Americas Mills, Americas Fabrication, and International Mill. The Americas Recycling segment processes and sells scrap metals to steel mills and foundries, aluminum sheet and ingot manufacturers, brass and bronze ingot makers, copper refineries and mills, secondary lead smelters, specialty steel mills, high temperature alloy manufacturers, and other consumers.

