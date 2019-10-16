Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.06 EPS

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.06, Bloomberg Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $336.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $337.31 million. Commerce Bancshares had a return on equity of 15.02% and a net margin of 29.90%. The business’s revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.03 EPS.

Shares of Commerce Bancshares stock opened at $61.50 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $59.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.05. The company has a market capitalization of $6.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.27, a PEG ratio of 5.44 and a beta of 0.75. Commerce Bancshares has a 1-year low of $53.40 and a 1-year high of $67.94.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 6th were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 5th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. Commerce Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.51%.

In other Commerce Bancshares news, CEO John W. Kemper sold 2,077 shares of Commerce Bancshares stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.45, for a total transaction of $127,631.65. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 152,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,357,606. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Jeffrey M. Burik sold 3,200 shares of Commerce Bancshares stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.96, for a total value of $195,072.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,120 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,043,635.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 3.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Commerce Bancshares from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. BidaskClub upgraded Commerce Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Raymond James lowered Commerce Bancshares from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Commerce Bancshares to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Stephens restated a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 price objective on shares of Commerce Bancshares in a research report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.57.

About Commerce Bancshares

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Commerce Bank that provides retail, mortgage banking, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Wealth. The Consumer segment offers various banking products and services, including consumer deposits; consumer loans, such as automobile, motorcycle, marine, tractor/trailer, recreational vehicle, fixed rate and revolving home equity, and other consumer loans; patient health care financing; real estate loans; indirect and other consumer financing; personal mortgage banking; consumer installment lending; and consumer debit and credit bank cards, as well as provides online banking services.

