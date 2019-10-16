Colliers International Group Inc (NASDAQ:CIGI) Shares Sold by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley lessened its holdings in shares of Colliers International Group Inc (NASDAQ:CIGI) (TSE:CIGI) by 42.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 130,374 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 96,613 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.34% of Colliers International Group worth $9,338,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CIGI. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in Colliers International Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Colliers International Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $134,000. Cidel Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Colliers International Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $208,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Colliers International Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $322,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its position in shares of Colliers International Group by 321.4% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 5,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $394,000 after acquiring an additional 4,500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.52% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. BidaskClub lowered Colliers International Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Scotiabank upgraded Colliers International Group from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Raymond James set a $85.00 target price on Colliers International Group and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. BMO Capital Markets set a $81.00 target price on Colliers International Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Colliers International Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.33.

Shares of CIGI opened at $73.86 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.15 and a beta of 1.59. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $70.46 and a 200-day moving average of $68.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17. Colliers International Group Inc has a 52 week low of $52.01 and a 52 week high of $77.79.

Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI) (TSE:CIGI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $745.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $750.85 million. Colliers International Group had a return on equity of 23.99% and a net margin of 3.15%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.95 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Colliers International Group Inc will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Colliers International Group Profile

Colliers International Group Inc provides commercial real estate services to corporate and institutional clients in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, Australasia, and internationally. The company offers sales brokerage services, which include purchases and sales, debt placement, equity capital raising, market value opinions, acquisition advisory, and transaction management services; and lease brokerage services comprising landlord and tenant representation services.

