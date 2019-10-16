Coherus Biosciences (NASDAQ:CHRS) Shares Up 5%

Coherus Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:CHRS) shot up 5% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $18.98 and last traded at $18.89, 1,320,311 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 36% from the average session volume of 969,707 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.99.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CHRS. Mizuho set a $43.00 target price on Coherus Biosciences and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, September 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Coherus Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 target price (up previously from $28.00) on shares of Coherus Biosciences in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Robert W. Baird set a $28.00 target price on Coherus Biosciences and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 19th. Finally, Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 target price (up previously from $25.00) on shares of Coherus Biosciences in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.38.

The firm has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of -5.87 and a beta of 2.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $20.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.76.

Coherus Biosciences (NASDAQ:CHRS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The biotechnology company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.40. The company had revenue of $83.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.05 million. Research analysts anticipate that Coherus Biosciences Inc will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Jean-Frederic Viret sold 3,000 shares of Coherus Biosciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.04, for a total transaction of $57,120.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 8,513 shares in the company, valued at $162,087.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Vincent R. Anicetti sold 2,500 shares of Coherus Biosciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.03, for a total value of $50,075.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 21,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $436,854.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 18,217 shares of company stock worth $372,546. 18.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its position in Coherus Biosciences by 45.5% during the second quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 137,591 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,041,000 after buying an additional 43,005 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Coherus Biosciences during the second quarter worth approximately $972,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in Coherus Biosciences by 300.9% during the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 85,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,835,000 after buying an additional 64,100 shares in the last quarter. Atika Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Coherus Biosciences by 11.7% during the second quarter. Atika Capital Management LLC now owns 210,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,641,000 after buying an additional 22,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC purchased a new position in Coherus Biosciences during the second quarter worth approximately $80,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.46% of the company’s stock.

About Coherus Biosciences (NASDAQ:CHRS)

Coherus BioSciences, Inc, a commercial-stage biotherapeutics company, focuses on the biosimilar market worldwide. It markets UDENYCA, a long-acting granulocyte-colony stimulating factor, which stimulates production of granulocytes in order to promote the body's ability to fight infections. The company sells UDENYCA in the United States.

