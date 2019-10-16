Coca-Cola European Partners (CCEP) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Coca-Cola European Partners (NYSE: CCEP) in the last few weeks:

10/15/2019 – Coca-Cola European Partners had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG. They now have a $65.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $62.00.

10/14/2019 – Coca-Cola European Partners was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Coca-Cola European Partners PLC is a consumer packaged goods company. It is engaged in producing, distributing and marketing nonalcoholic ready-to-drink beverages. It operates primarily in Andorra, Belgium, continental France, Germany, Great Britain, Luxembourg, Monaco, the Netherlands, Norway, Portugal, Spain and Sweden. Coca-Cola European Partners PLC, formerly known as Coca-Cola Enterprises Inc., is headquartered in Uxbridge, United Kingdom. “

10/7/2019 – Coca-Cola European Partners was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Coca-Cola European Partners PLC is a consumer packaged goods company. It is engaged in producing, distributing and marketing nonalcoholic ready-to-drink beverages. It operates primarily in Andorra, Belgium, continental France, Germany, Great Britain, Luxembourg, Monaco, the Netherlands, Norway, Portugal, Spain and Sweden. Coca-Cola European Partners PLC, formerly known as Coca-Cola Enterprises Inc., is headquartered in Uxbridge, United Kingdom. “

10/2/2019 – Coca-Cola European Partners was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating.

9/27/2019 – Coca-Cola European Partners was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Coca-Cola European Partners PLC is a consumer packaged goods company. It is engaged in producing, distributing and marketing nonalcoholic ready-to-drink beverages. It operates primarily in Andorra, Belgium, continental France, Germany, Great Britain, Luxembourg, Monaco, the Netherlands, Norway, Portugal, Spain and Sweden. Coca-Cola European Partners PLC, formerly known as Coca-Cola Enterprises Inc., is headquartered in Uxbridge, United Kingdom. “

9/20/2019 – Coca-Cola European Partners was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Coca-Cola European Partners PLC is a consumer packaged goods company. It is engaged in producing, distributing and marketing nonalcoholic ready-to-drink beverages. It operates primarily in Andorra, Belgium, continental France, Germany, Great Britain, Luxembourg, Monaco, the Netherlands, Norway, Portugal, Spain and Sweden. Coca-Cola European Partners PLC, formerly known as Coca-Cola Enterprises Inc., is headquartered in Uxbridge, United Kingdom. “

9/19/2019 – Coca-Cola European Partners is now covered by analysts at Liberum Capital. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE:CCEP traded up $0.20 on Wednesday, hitting $57.45. The stock had a trading volume of 3,481 shares, compared to its average volume of 968,078. Coca-Cola European Partners PLC has a twelve month low of $42.90 and a twelve month high of $58.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.84. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $55.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.32. The company has a market capitalization of $27.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.41.

Get Coca-Cola European Partners PLC alerts:

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pinnacle Bank lifted its position in Coca-Cola European Partners by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 5,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after buying an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp acquired a new position in Coca-Cola European Partners during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. FTB Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Coca-Cola European Partners during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new position in Coca-Cola European Partners during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, SevenBridge Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Coca-Cola European Partners during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.17% of the company’s stock.

Coca-Cola European Partners plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, distributes, and sells a range of nonalcoholic ready-to-drink beverages. The company offers sparkling flavors, energy drinks, juices, isotonics, and other drinks, as well as water. It provides its products primarily under the Coca-Cola, Fanta, and Sprite brands, as well as Coca-Cola Zero Sugar, Mezzo Mix, Schweppes, Royal Bliss, Fïnle, Monster, GLACÉAU Smartwater, Vio, Chaudfontaine, Fuze Tea, Honest Coffee, Oasis, Capri-Sun, Honest, and Tropico brands.

Read More: Initial Coin Offering (ICO)

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola European Partners PLC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola European Partners PLC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.