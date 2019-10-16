COCA COLA AMATI/ADR (OTCMKTS:CCLAY) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

COCA COLA AMATI/ADR (OTCMKTS:CCLAY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Coca-Cola Amatil limited’s principal activity is the manufacture, distribution and marketing of non-alcoholic ready to drink beverages which include carbonated and non carbonated drinks which include mineral and bottled waters, ready-to-drink coffee and tea, juices/nectar, sport drinks, fruit still drinks, energy drinks, other ready-to-drink beverages and flavoured milk drinks. Major brands include Coca-Cola, diet Coke, Coca-Cola Light, Fanta, Sprite, Lift, Lift Plus, POWERaDE, Mount Franklin, Fruitopia, pump, L&P, Deep Spring, Schweppes, Qoo, Kin Cider, and Nescafe. “

CCLAY has been the subject of several other reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of COCA COLA AMATI/ADR from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of COCA COLA AMATI/ADR from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 4th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of COCA COLA AMATI/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

OTCMKTS CCLAY opened at $7.05 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $7.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.20 and a beta of 0.67. COCA COLA AMATI/ADR has a 52 week low of $5.54 and a 52 week high of $7.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

COCA COLA AMATI/ADR Company Profile

Coca-Cola Amatil Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and markets non-alcoholic and alcoholic ready-to-drink beverages in Australia, New Zealand, Fiji, Indonesia, Papua New Guinea, and Samoa. Its product range includes non-alcoholic sparkling beverages, spring water, sports and energy drinks, fruit juices, iced tea, flavored milk, coffee, tea, beer, cider, and spirits, as well as ready-to-eat fruit and vegetable snacks and products.

