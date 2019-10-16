CNX Resources Corp (NYSE:CNX) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.09 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect CNX Resources Corp (NYSE:CNX) to report earnings of ($0.09) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for CNX Resources’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.12 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.17). CNX Resources posted earnings per share of $0.17 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 152.9%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, October 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CNX Resources will report full year earnings of $0.54 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.08 to $0.96. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $0.08 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.30) to $0.71. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover CNX Resources.

CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $605.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $357.30 million. CNX Resources had a net margin of 17.60% and a return on equity of 4.09%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.33 EPS.

A number of analysts have issued reports on CNX shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CNX Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $9.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, August 1st. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of CNX Resources in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. They issued a “sector weight” rating and a $7.11 price objective for the company. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of CNX Resources from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.22.

NYSE CNX traded down $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $7.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,470,690 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,136,470. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 0.64. CNX Resources has a 12 month low of $6.14 and a 12 month high of $16.09. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $7.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.08.

In other news, Director Bernard Lanigan, Jr. bought 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.39 per share, for a total transaction of $1,278,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of CNX Resources by 386.5% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,641 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 5,276 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in shares of CNX Resources in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $168,000. Magnus Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of CNX Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of CNX Resources by 11,406.0% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 11,506 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 11,406 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Weiss Asset Management LP raised its position in shares of CNX Resources by 17.2% in the 1st quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP now owns 14,540 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 2,129 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.90% of the company’s stock.

About CNX Resources

CNX Resources Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas primarily in the Appalachian Basin. The company operates through two divisions, Exploration and Production (E&P), and Midstream. The E&P division produces pipeline quality natural gas primarily to gas wholesalers.

