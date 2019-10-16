Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF) Trading Down 5.9%

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc (NYSE:CLF) shares traded down 5.9% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $7.12 and last traded at $7.17, 14,202,038 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 32% from the average session volume of 10,772,013 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.62.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine raised Cleveland-Cliffs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Cleveland-Cliffs from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. B. Riley reduced their price objective on Cleveland-Cliffs from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Cleveland-Cliffs from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, Macquarie set a $10.00 price objective on Cleveland-Cliffs and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.30.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.37, a current ratio of 2.56 and a quick ratio of 1.81. The company has a fifty day moving average of $7.61 and a 200-day moving average of $9.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a PE ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 2.04.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 19th. The mining company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.11. Cleveland-Cliffs had a return on equity of 238.16% and a net margin of 50.72%. The business had revenue of $697.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $624.23 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.55 earnings per share. Cleveland-Cliffs’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc will post 1.34 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 4th were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 3rd. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.28%. Cleveland-Cliffs’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.27%.

In related news, Director John T. Baldwin bought 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.70 per share, for a total transaction of $52,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 107,727 shares in the company, valued at $937,224.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Keith Koci bought 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.39 per share, for a total transaction of $251,700.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 74,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $623,788.11. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 67,500 shares of company stock worth $551,320. Corporate insiders own 1.32% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CLF. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs by 16.9% during the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 10,261 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,486 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 1.2% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 154,015 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,643,000 after acquiring an additional 1,853 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 11.3% in the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 22,980 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $245,000 after acquiring an additional 2,326 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, First Allied Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 18.5% in the second quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 18,463 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $197,000 after acquiring an additional 2,880 shares during the last quarter. 81.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF)

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc operates as an iron ore mining company in the United States. The company operates four iron ore mines in Michigan and Minnesota. It sells its products to integrated steel companies and steel producers in the United States and the Asia Pacific. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

