Clearfield Inc (NASDAQ:CLFD) Short Interest Down 12.5% in September

Clearfield Inc (NASDAQ:CLFD) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 96,200 shares, a drop of 12.5% from the August 30th total of 110,000 shares. Currently, 0.9% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 24,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.0 days.

Shares of NASDAQ CLFD traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $12.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 947 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,096. The stock has a market cap of $168.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.81 and a beta of 1.53. Clearfield has a 12 month low of $8.41 and a 12 month high of $16.75. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.13.

Get Clearfield alerts:

Clearfield (NASDAQ:CLFD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $21.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.50 million. Clearfield had a return on equity of 6.43% and a net margin of 5.46%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Clearfield will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CLFD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Roth Capital initiated coverage on Clearfield in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Clearfield in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Clearfield from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.33.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Evercore Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Clearfield by 137.6% in the second quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC now owns 48,800 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $647,000 after purchasing an additional 28,260 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Clearfield by 2.0% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 147,652 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,956,000 after purchasing an additional 2,961 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Clearfield by 2.1% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 546,299 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $7,238,000 after purchasing an additional 11,300 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Clearfield by 13.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 566,494 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $7,506,000 after purchasing an additional 65,274 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Clearfield by 6.3% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 148,077 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,962,000 after purchasing an additional 8,749 shares during the last quarter. 29.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Clearfield Company Profile

Clearfield, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells standard and custom passive connectivity products to the fiber-to-the-premises, enterprises, and original equipment manufacturers markets in the United States and internationally. The company offers FieldSmart, a series of panels, cabinets, wall boxes, and other enclosures.

See Also: What is the quiet period?

Receive News & Ratings for Clearfield Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clearfield and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.