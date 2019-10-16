Clearfield Inc (NASDAQ:CLFD) Short Interest Down 12.5% in September

Clearfield Inc (NASDAQ:CLFD) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 96,200 shares, a drop of 12.5% from the August 30th total of 110,000 shares. Currently, 0.9% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 24,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.0 days.
Shares of NASDAQ CLFD traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $12.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 947 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,096. The stock has a market cap of $168.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.81 and a beta of 1.53. Clearfield has a 12 month low of $8.41 and a 12 month high of $16.75. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.13.
Clearfield (NASDAQ:CLFD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $21.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.50 million. Clearfield had a return on equity of 6.43% and a net margin of 5.46%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Clearfield will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Evercore Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Clearfield by 137.6% in the second quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC now owns 48,800 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $647,000 after purchasing an additional 28,260 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Clearfield by 2.0% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 147,652 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,956,000 after purchasing an additional 2,961 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Clearfield by 2.1% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 546,299 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $7,238,000 after purchasing an additional 11,300 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Clearfield by 13.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 566,494 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $7,506,000 after purchasing an additional 65,274 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Clearfield by 6.3% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 148,077 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,962,000 after purchasing an additional 8,749 shares during the last quarter. 29.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Clearfield Company Profile
Clearfield, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells standard and custom passive connectivity products to the fiber-to-the-premises, enterprises, and original equipment manufacturers markets in the United States and internationally. The company offers FieldSmart, a series of panels, cabinets, wall boxes, and other enclosures.
